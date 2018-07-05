LCSO searching for missing woman in Bonita Springs

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 42-year-old woman Thursday north of Bonita Beach Road.

Maria Gomez left her house around 8 p.m. Wednesday and has not yet returned home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are searching near Oakland Drive and residents should expect to see law enforcement activity in the general area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances leading up to Gomez’s disappearance were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina