Fort Myers Miracle will blast off delayed fireworks show Thursday night

The show must go on!

The Fort Myers Miracle plan on putting on its Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday night after the show was cancelled Wednesday due to inclement weather.

“The lightning was all around the stadium,” said Fort Myers Miracle President and GM Chris Peters. “There was no break in the weather, the storm just came and hung out on top of us.”

Mother Nature unfortunately stole the stage right before the Miracle could light up their July 4 fireworks show.

“Yesterday was I guess the wettest 4th of July in the history of Fort Myers,” Peters said. “Baseball is something you can play in some rain, but the rain we had yesterday we can’t play in that.”

But Peters said inclement weather could only delay, not cancel the sky-high spectacle.

“We’re gonna try again today and we’re feeling good about the weather,” he said. “It’s about a ten minute show and it’s four times bigger than our usual one.”

So following the Miracle’s doubleheader, fans are urged to turn their eyes to the sky over Hammond Stadium.

Wednesday’s storms also impacted Sanibel’s fireworks show, leading to a cancellation. Organizers say they will not reschedule. Instead, more money will go toward next year’s fireworks show.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown