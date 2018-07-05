Collier deputies investigating homicide, have person of interest in custody

A death investigation in Collier County has been ruled a homicide, Collier County officials say.

Deputies responded to 2240 4th Ave SE in Golden Gate Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, they have a person of interest in custody.

Cause of death is unknown at this time. The identity of the victim is also unknown.

Deputies add that they executed a search warrant and are still collecting evidence. There is no danger to the public. This is an ongoing active investigation.

Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.