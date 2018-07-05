As Cape Coral development booms, wait times for building permits increasing

Many Cape Coral homeowners and construction companies say it’s taking much too long to obtain the permits they need to begin construction projects.

Nancy Ramos with Ramos Builders says their small family business is putting up 25 to 30 homes per year.

“We’re happy to have such a boom again because it was really tough during the downturn,” she said.

But it’s taking almost double the amount of time to get a permit from the city to start construction. Ramos says that in the last six months, their permit wait time went from two weeks to four.

“At first it was a little, you know. We weren’t expecting it, so it was a little more, you know, ‘wow, why is it taking so long?'” Ramos said.

Bill Johnston Jr. acts as the liaison between construction companies and the city. He says the city is working to hire more people to keep up with all the permit applications.

“As we continue to grow, there’s always growing pains,” Johnston said.

This year, Cape Coral is on track to issue more than 2,100 home building permits.

“You have staff members working in there that are working tons of overtime to keep up with the demand,” Johnston said.

Meanwhile, Ramos is hoping to see some changes soon.

“We just adapted. Now we know what the situation is right now. We’re hoping it improves,” she said.

Cape Coral officials add that it’s not only Southwest Florida dealing with a backup of permits. WINK News reached out to Fort Myers officials to see how long its permit wait times were, but did not yet hear back.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Erica Brown