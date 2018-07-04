Volunteers to clean up SWFL beaches following July 4th festivities

Southwest Florida volunteers can clean up the beach after a day of celebration.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the 13th Avenue South beach entrance.

Keep Collier Beautiful will provide free pickers, gloves and trash bags. Attendees will also receive coffee, donuts and a free t-shirt.

Clean up efforts will also be happening in Lee County from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bunche Beach, Lynn Hall Memorial Park and the Sanibel Causeway.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino spoke with beachgoers celebrating on the Fourth of July. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina