Photos released of suspects in Polo Ralph Lauren theft

Two people are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren outlet store in Estero.

According to detectives, two female suspects, one of whom may be a male, walked into the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Miromar Outlets shortly after 5 p.m. on June 11th.

LCSO said, six minutes later, both individuals exited the store with large tote bags. As they walked out, the security alarm was triggered, prompting both individuals to walk quickly away from the area before anyone could catch up with them.

When managers reviewed the store’s surveillance video, both suspects were seen loading their bags with clothing from the store, and several employees recognized the two from prior thefts at the store.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the two unidentified suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.