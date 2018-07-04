National Hurricane Center
FORT MYERS

NHC monitoring ‘strong disturbance’ in Atlantic

Published: July 4, 2018 10:50 PM EDT

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a “strong disturbance” Wednesday evening in the Atlantic Ocean.

The disturbance is located approximately 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the NHC.

There is a 70 percent chance of formation over the next five days, according to the NHC.

