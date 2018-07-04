NHC monitoring ‘strong disturbance’ in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a “strong disturbance” Wednesday evening in the Atlantic Ocean.

The disturbance is located approximately 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the NHC.

There is a 70 percent chance of formation over the next five days, according to the NHC.

NHC has issued the 800 pm EDT Tropical Weather Outlook, increasing the probabilities into the High category for the strong disturbance located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The latest outlook is available at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/MpchUVoqHC — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 4, 2018

