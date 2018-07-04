Liberty Island evacuated after woman climbs onto Statue of Liberty pedestal

Liberty Island in New York Harbor was being evacuated Wednesday after a woman climbed onto the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, the National Park Service confirms to CBS News. Spokesperson Jerry Willis says people on Liberty Island are being taken to neighboring Ellis Island, Battery Park in New York City or Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

The climber was on the base of the pedestal. U.S. Park Police and the NYPD are on the pedestal talking to the woman, trying to convince her to come down, Willis said.

This is a developing story.

Author: Crimesider Staff, CBS News