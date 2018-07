Weather prompts cancellation of Sanibel, Fort Myers Miracle fireworks

Fireworks for the Fourth of July were canceled due inclement weather, according to the City of Sanibel.

The fireworks were scheduled to start between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to the event’s website.

The Fort Myers Miracle game was also postponed to Thursday, according to the team’s Facebook page. The fireworks show will happen after the game.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina