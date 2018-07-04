Golfers honor veterans, fallen service members during July 4th tournament

How do you measure the price of freedom?

“On August 17th of 2004, I hit an improvised explosive device or roadside bomb that would change my life forever,” said Major Ed Pulido, a veteran of the United States Army.

For many veterans like Ed, the scars last a lifetime.

“They saved my life on that day … but they couldn’t save my leg,” Ed said.

Ed joins others at Treviso Bay for a tournament for the Folds of Honor Foundation, benefiting families of fallen and wounded veterans.

“The Fourth of July, Independence Day is very special for me, number one it’s about freedom, it’s about sacrifice,” Pulido said.

Kaitlin Pulido, a Folds of Honor Scholarship recipient expressed her gratitude for the organization.

“It’s helping so many people and I don’t know if they totally understand how much they’re actually helping,” Kaitlin said.

Kaitlin is one of more than 22,000 veteran family members to receive a Folds of Honor scholarship.

Her father said Folds of Honor has already raised more than $100 million for military families.

“It’s all about all of those wonderful patriots who have sacrificed not only themselves but their family and everything in this nation to be free,” Ed said.

For more information about the event, visit Folds of Honor’s website.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

