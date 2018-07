FPL: Power outage leaves 1.8K North Naples customers in the dark

An outage knocked out power for 1,864 customers Wednesday evening, according to Florida Power & Light.

The outage happened around 6:25 p.m. and it’s expected to be restored by 8:45 p.m., according to FPL. It affected customers on Immokalee Road, east of Collier Boulevard and west of Wilson Boulevard.

