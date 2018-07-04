Fort Myers officer claims dirt put in Burger King burger

A viral post from a Fort Myers police officer claims a Burger King off U.S. 41 near Winkler Avenue put dirt in his burger.

The officer’s post which garnered more than 17,000 shares on Facebook inspired customers like Casey Cormier to boycott Burger King.

“It’s disgusting,” Cormier said. “I get disrespected and we have an officer of the law who gets dirt in a burger, that’s not cool at all.”

But it now appears that crunch the officer says he tasted wasn’t dirt, according to the restaurant.

The Fort Myers Police Department and the Burger King Franchise CEO investigated and determined a salt and pepper mix added to the burger could have been the culprit.

“Our people, Video evidence will clearly indicate acted appropriate in all regards,” said Daniel B. Fitzpatrick, Chairman & CEO of Quality Dining Inc. “We’re going to give the officer the opportunity to clarify his comments and I’m sure he will shortly.”

The Burger King Franchise CEO says none of his employees will receive any disciplinary actions.

The Fort Myers Police Department says in part:

“We are aware of the allegations made by one of our officers against the restaurant … Burger King has extended an invitation to the officer in an effort to resolve the issue.”

However, comment after comment made under this post still encourages the boycott of Burger King.

“We can expect that there will be a future social media post that will clarify the comments in a favorable way,” Fitzpatrick said.

The CEO of the Burger King Franchise said the officer plans to come and review the surveillance video for himself tomorrow.

Burger King said they put the word “police” on the receipt so their employees know which order belongs to which vehicle in the drive-thru because they have two lanes.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

