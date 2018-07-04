Consumer Reports: Best Fourth of July deals on cars made in America

In honor of Independence Day, Consumer Reports has gathered the best Fourth of July deals on cars, SUVs, and trucks assembled in the U.S.

To identify standout deals, our analysts focused on nationwide new-car incentives and discounts that point to notable available savings below sticker price. The list was then whittled down to CR-recommended models, meaning those vehicles that scored well in CR’s testing, have average or better reliability in the latest subscriber survey, and performed well in government or insurance-industry safety tests, if evaluated.

The idea of “American-made” can be fuzzy, with multiple ways to slice that apple pie. You’ll note that many highlighted models come from automakers whose headquarters are overseas but whose cars have their final assembly point in the U.S. Many traditional domestic nameplates are not represented here because the savings weren’t big enough or their vehicles did not get a Consumer Reports recommendation.

Specific pricing details are available on the model pages, along with complete road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, and other key information. There, shoppers can also find local transaction prices that reflect supply and demand in their area, as well as incorporate regional incentives.

All deals are currently in effect and last past the Fourth of July holiday. And they reflect potential savings of 9 to 22 percent off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Read the full story and see the list at ConsumerReports.org.

Author: Patrick Olsen and Jeff Bartlett, With Todd Young / Consumer Reports