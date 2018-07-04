Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach bridges closes for Independence Day events

The Cape Coral Bridge will be closed for the Red, White and Boom celebration from 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, through 3 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

Also, Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will be closed at that time.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Midpoint Memorial Bridge or the U.S. 41 and Business 41 bridges as alternate routes.

The Freedom 5K Race starts at 7 a.m., and the city celebration begins at 5 p.m. with music at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For race information, contact the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral at 239-549-6900 ext. 111. For information about Red, White and Boom, call Cape Coral Parks and Recreation at 239-573-3128.

For more information about DOT, visit leegov.com/dot.

FORT MYERS BEACH

The Matanzas Pass bridge will also be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a Fourth of July parade.

The free annual fireworks display from the fishing pier on Fort Myers Beach starts at 8:45 p.m. The Matanzas Pass Bridge will also be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. to oncoming traffic. More information here.

SANIBEL ISLAND

The July 4th Parade on Sanibel will close the parade route from 9 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.

Periwinkle Way between Casa Ybel Road and Tarpon Bay Road

Tarpon Bay Road between West Gulf Drive and Periwinkle Way

Portions of Dunlop Road and Palm Ridge Road

The detour will be routed on Periwinkle Way at Donax Road, to East Gulf Drive, Middle Gulf Drive, West Gulf Drive and Rabbit Road.

SAN CARLOS PARK

The San Carlos Park parade will be held on July 4th at 8:30 a.m. and leave from the Sunshine Ace Hardware Plaza traveling up Sanibel Blvd., San Carlos Blvd., and Three Oaks Parkway.