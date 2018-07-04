MOORE HAVEN
At least 1 killed in Glades County crash
A deadly crash Wednesday evening shut down a portion of State Road 78, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 78 and Chiaha Lane, according to the FHP. There is a complete roadblock on State Road 78 at the intersection.
The circumstances leading up to the wreck were unclear.
One person was killed and four people were injured Tuesday in a crash at the intersection of State Road 29 and State Road 78.
