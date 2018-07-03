Wind pushes fireworks tent across south Fort Myers parking lot; injures 4

Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon after wind pushed a fireworks tent across a parking lot on U.S. 41, according to a spokesperson for South Trail Fire & Rescue District.

The tent went across two lanes in the parking lot of a Walmart at the intersection of Six Mile Cypress and U.S. 41, according to an employee.

Four people were inside the tent when a storm came through, according to an employee. A car was also damaged.

The severity of their injuries were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina