Water main break at Royal Palm Square Blvd. near McGregor Blvd.

The Fort Myers Police department is advising motorists to avoid the area around McGregor Boulevard and Royal Palm Square Boulevard due to a water main break.

Traffic on eastbound Royal Palm Square Blvd. is blocked while repair crews are on the scene.

FMPD said traffic is expected to be affected for 10 or more and may affected rush hour traffic later this evening.

Officers are on scene directing traffic and there are no reported injuries. Please drive with care and be alert for holiday traffic congestion.