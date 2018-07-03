Search public pool inspection records before you jump in

Is the beach or a public pool safer?

People are avoiding Southwest Florida beaches and heading to swimming pools because of red tide that’s killing off fish and causing beachgoers to cough.

But how often are pools inspected?

Some parents say they’re not taking any chances with red tide. Maria Yelinek of Fort Myers said, “The red tide situation is probably what matters most to me. For safety of the kids we prefer to come to the pool.”

“I see like all of the disgusting water. It’s not clear like florida’s water is used to be.” Taylor Evans said.

But how much better are the polls you’re swimming in?

The Lee County Health Department says it inspects all public pools at least twice a year.

In the first half of 2018 it inspected more than 1,700 pools in the county. And they shut 167 down.

Things that could cause a closure range from chlorine levels being out of range or not having the right safety devices, but once those issues are fixed the pools can reopen.

You can search floridahealth.gov inspection records for all public pools in the state by clicking HERE.

Yelinek feels a little safer, “If it wasn’t for the red tide, of course, I would prefer the ocean but just currently I feel safer here, yeah, just because it’s been inspected it’s been tested and it’s just safer,” giving moms a piece of mind.

Author: Taylor Petras