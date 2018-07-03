Police search for suspect in North Fort Myers break-in

Law enforcement are asking the public’s help identifying a man broke into a North Fort Myers clubhouse last month.

Residents at the Buccaneer Mobile Home Park reported that someone broke into the resident clubhouse on 2210 N. Tamiami Trail overnight on June 2, according to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.

Surveillance video shows a barefoot man entering the property after 1 a.m. Once inside, the suspect rummaged through kitchen drawers, locked freezers and cabinets, according to Crimestoppers. The suspect did not steal anything, but he did cause damage to the property.

The suspect wore a long-sleeved white shirt in the surveillance video, was barefoot and has numerous tattoos on his arms and legs, said Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.comor by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Emily Luft