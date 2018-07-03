FPL: Power outage leaves 1.5K Lee County customers in the dark

An outage knocked out power to 1,564 customers Tuesday evening, according to Florida Power & Light.

The outage occurred around 4:30 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., FPL said. The outage is affecting customers east of Metro Parkway, south of Colonial Boulevard and west of Plantation Road.

The cause of the outage is unclear, but is under investigation, according to FPL.

Writer: Rachel Ravina