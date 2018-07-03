Flood advisory issued for parts of Collier COunty

A flood advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of western Collier County, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The advisory is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Golden Gate, Naples and North Naples, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers are encouraged to turn around if they come in contact with flooded roads.

Writer: Rachel Ravina