NAPLES

Flood advisory issued for parts of Collier COunty

Published: July 3, 2018 5:48 PM EDT

A flood advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of western Collier County, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The advisory is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Golden Gate, Naples and North Naples, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers are encouraged to turn around if they come in contact with flooded roads.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media