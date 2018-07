How to make sure your house isn’t a target for thieves when you’re away

It’s summer vacation time, and if you’re planning on getting away for a while it’s important you protect your home.

Miriam Dotson from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has some tips to make sure your empty house isn’t a target for thieves. If you have more questions, there’s a free seminar July 12 at the UHC Medical Store in Fort Myers. It starts at 10 a.m. To reserve your seat call (239) 561-9142.