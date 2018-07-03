Consumer Reports: Eight products on deep discount in July and for the holiday

Below, we’ve rounded up the standout mattress deals we found for Independence Day. Many of the promotions continue a few days after the holiday. And even if a particular mattress model you like isn’t on sale, look for discounts or promotions on the manufacturer’s website or try to haggle for a better price. (You can haggle with online retailers for a mattress deal, too.) We’ll continue to add deals as we find them between now and the holiday.

Avocado Green

Avocado Green, the maker of our top-rated innerspring mattress, is offering $150 off any mattress purchase through July 9, 2018, by using the online discount code FIREWORKS150 on its website. Military personnel can save an additional $50.

The queen-sized Avocado Green mattress rated Excellent in our support tests for average-sized side and back sleepers, large/tall side and back sleepers, and petite back sleepers, and it’s almost as good for petite side sleepers, making it an all-around good choice for many mattress shoppers.

Beautyrest

If you’re shopping at Macy’s this weekend, you’ll find what looks like a great mattress deal. The retailer has the Beautyrest Silver Golden Gate Pillowtopmarked down from $1,580 to $797. That’s not a bad price, but it’s not as deep a discount as you might expect—CR paid $800 for the sample we tested. The Silver Golden Gate Pillowtop rated Very Good in support for petite, average, and large/tall side sleepers but just so-so for petite, average, and large/tall back sleepers.

GhostBed

This online-only bed-in-a-box retailer is offering discounts on its namesake mattress, the GhostBed. You can get up to $100 off (the company lists the original price at $895), and it’s throwing in two free pillows. So on sale for $795, the price for the GhostBed queen-sized mattress is the same as what CR paid for our test sample. The GhostBed earned an Excellent rating for petite back support and top marks for durability, which means it shows little change in performance after eight to 10 years of simulated use in our tests.

Sleep Number

At Sleep Number’s retail stores and website, you’ll find the highly rated Sleep Number c2 bed on final closeout for $600, marked down from its full price of $900. CR paid $700 for this mattress, so you can grab the adjustable air bed before it’s gone knowing you’re getting a deal. The Sleep Number c2 earned an Excellent rating in our tests for back support for both petite and average-sized sleepers, and it’s a very firm mattress, with a 9 on our firmness scale (of 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest).

Stearns & Foster

Macy’s has two mattress deals on CR-rated Stearns & Foster models, the Signature Garrick Luxury, $1,427, and the Estate Lux Belleville, $2,147. The current price for the Garrick is more expensive than what CR paid—we found the mattress for $1,319. The Estate Lux Belleville, though, is a true deal: last year CR paid $3,700 for our test sample, so the Macy’s price represents a markdown of almost 50 percent.

The Signature Garrick Luxury is a good choice for petite sleepers. It earned an Excellent rating for small folks who sleep on their back. It scored a 4 for firmness on a scale of 1 to 10. The Estate Lux Belleville is a good choice if you sleep on your back, earning an Excellent rating for petite and average sleepers and almost as good for large/tall back sleepers. It’s considerably firmer, with a firmness score of 7.

Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is marking down one of its CR-rated mattresses, the Tempur-Flex Supreme Breeze. It’s listed for $3,250, which is $250 less than what CR paid for its test sample. The mattress rated Excellent in CR’s durability test and showed no changes in performance after eight to 10 years of simulated use. However, it’s not the best bet for large/tall sleepers.

Copyright Consumer Reports by Beth Braverman & Haniya Rae.