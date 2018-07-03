Blue-green algae advisory issued for parts of Cape Coral

An advisory was issued Tuesday due to an increased presence of blue-green algae along the Caloosahatchee River and Yacht Club Beach, the City of Cape Coral said.

Residents were advised to swim at their own risk, not to eat fish from these areas or allow pets to drink the water, according to a city spokesperson.

The advisory signs were posted at the following places:

Rosen Park

Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve

Horton Park

Jaycee Park

Yacht Club Beach

The signs will be kept in place until the algae leaves the area.

Writer: Rachel Ravina