CAPE CORAL
Blue-green algae advisory issued for parts of Cape Coral
An advisory was issued Tuesday due to an increased presence of blue-green algae along the Caloosahatchee River and Yacht Club Beach, the City of Cape Coral said.
Residents were advised to swim at their own risk, not to eat fish from these areas or allow pets to drink the water, according to a city spokesperson.
The advisory signs were posted at the following places:
- Rosen Park
- Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve
- Horton Park
- Jaycee Park
- Yacht Club Beach
The signs will be kept in place until the algae leaves the area.