Sean Hannity endorses gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at Lee County event

FOX News personality Sean Hannity endorsed gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis Monday at a campaign event.

The event took place at the Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort & Spa on 17260 Harbour Pointe Drive.

Most of Hannity’s remarks focused on praising President Trump and calling former President Barack Obama the “worst president in American history.”

Some, like Fort Myers resident John Perko, were honored Hannity made the trip, while others took the visit as a way to make a decision on who to vote for.

“I wanted to come today to make up my mind. Because I was sitting on the fence basically,” said Burt Altura. “And it’s clear to me there’s no other candidate we should vote for but Ron DeSantis.”

Some voters said they like DeSantis’ tough stance on immigration and his close relationship with the president.

“He parallels my values. And he loves Trump. You gotta love Trump first,” said Estero resident Adele Amico. “If you’re not a fan of Trump, you’re not a fan of mine.”

DeSantis now hopes the big name support will help him cut into opponent Adam Putnam’s double digit lead in the polls.

“This hit with a bang. We started our ad campaign last Monday,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to be visible for the whole campaign, and it’s a great contrast.”

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Rachel Ravina