Lee County football players train under new heat illness policy

Football players in Lee County are practicing in triple-digit heat while keeping an eye out for signs of heat-related illness.

The Florida High School Athletic Association now requires heat illness education for all coaches and student athletes after one of their own football players collapsed on the field from heat stroke.

MORE: FHSAA requires coaches, student athletes to take heat illness education

One year ago, Riverdale High School student Zachary Polsenberg was running drills when he suddenly collapsed on the field.

His family pushed for more safety measures on school fields, saying that training and tools like cold water immersion tubs could have saved Zachary’s life.

The new policy for heat illness education went into effect July 1.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live at Cypress Lake High School.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft