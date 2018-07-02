LCSO uncovers fraud & drug trafficking operation

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office described a drug trafficking and fraud operation that was uncovered.

Officials arrested Arthur Horton June 27 on drug trafficking-related charges after discovering drug paraphernalia, bags of money and various illegal narcotics linked to him. Detectives also discovered that Horton’s girlfriend, a nurse, had stolen the identities of over 100 individuals. She was arrested on fraud-related charges.

This remains an open investigation.