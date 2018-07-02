‘Everything is dead’: Homeowners spot green algae in Cape Coral, south Fort Myers

Professional divers say swimming through the green gunk that is taking over SWFL waters is a lot like swimming in thick mud and darkness.

The green algae is now making its way further down the Caloosahatchee River to places people haven’t seen it before.

“Couple weeks ago you could see down there. Now you can’t see your hand in front of you. You can’t see a flashlight in front of your face,” said Brian Lee, a professional diver.

Lee also clean boats on the Caloosahatchee. On Monday, he was at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, and now, he’s seriously thinking twice about jumping into the mess.

Lee is also concerned for his health, along with the health of the wildlife that calls the river home.

“Everything is dead. The bottom of this river, the red bottom of these canals, the bottom everything is all just dead,” Lee said.

While the green algae makes its way to South Fort Myers and Cape Coral, the worst still remains in Alva by the Franklin Locks.

“I’ve lived here since 2000. I’ve lived in Lee County since 1972 on the water, been on the water and I’ve never seen anything this bad,” said homeowner Chris Gair. “That’s just an abuse of our environment.”

The Department of Health has a health advisory in effect for the area from the Alva boat ramp to the Franklin Locks.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown