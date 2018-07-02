Crash blocks portion of Country Club Blvd. in Cape Coral

A serious crash Monday afternoon shut down the northbound lanes of a portion of Country Club Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened around 1:03 p.m. on the 2400 block of Country Club Boulevard, according to police. An additional southbound lane is also closed.

Drivers should avoid the area, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

