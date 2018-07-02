80,000 mosquitoes trapped in one night near Immokalee

More than 80,000 mosquitoes were trapped in just a single night near Immokalee recently.

Despite this, the Collier Mosquito Control District says SWFL is actually seeing some relief right now in terms of the pesky insects.

“So far, I’ve been down here a week and I haven’t noticed them at all,” said Golden Gate Estates resident Guy Adams.

July 1 officially ended the salt marsh mosquito season. Those are the bugs that live near local beaches.

And Collier Mosquito Control District says they barely had a problem this year, especially compared to last year, when the population was buzzing. Now, they are focusing their efforts inland.

“When it rains a lot, it’s lower lying away from the house so it accumulates water and it gets bad there,” said Golden Gate Estates resident Bill Freisleben.

“I’m a land surveyor so they don’t bother me as bad my wife, (who) has a problem with them, but I’m used to them,” added Adams.

Mosquito control unfortunately can’t get rid of ALL the mosquitoes, but they sure can keep the population at bay. In addition, some of the mosquitoes you may be seeing more of are a species that doesn’t carry disease, so mosquito control can’t spray them.

Mosquito control’s next mission is at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Naples shores.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown