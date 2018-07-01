Witnesses describe Sunday shooting in Fort Myers

New developments have emerged about a crime scene in Fort Myers Sunday.

“I don’t know what happened. They talking about somebody was shooting, got shot or whatever,” said one witness.

Witnesses say shots were fired near Marsh Avenue.

“I heard gunshots around the back of my yard…around six or seven gunshots,” said another Fort Myers neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Right now, the Fort Myers Police Department and sheriff’s deputies are actively investigating what caused the disturbance. Witnesses say people were shooting back and forth at a red Nissan, later found blocks away.

“We shut the door and were like..okay. We waited for the cops to start coming by,” the neighbor said.

While officers and deputies canvassed the area, officials on Marsh Avenue detained at least one person.

Police say the driver of that Nissan isn’t under arrest. They just held him for questioning. His family, however, say investigators are questioning the wrong person.

“I’m his auntie, we live in the same household. He just left home not even five, 10 minutes ago,” said one of the driver’s relatives.

No one was injured during the shooting Sunday. Police have not released information about possible arrests, but say they need to interview more witnesses first.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown