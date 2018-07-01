FDOT
Vehicle fire causes traffic jam on Alligator Alley Sunday

Published: July 1, 2018 3:30 PM EDT
Updated: July 1, 2018 4:42 PM EDT

A vehicle fire caused major traffic delays on I-75 northbound on Alligator Alley near mile marker 91 Sunday afternoon.

Heavy smoke in the area was a problem for drivers. It caused traffic to back up for miles at one point. The fire is now extinguished and lanes are back open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A vehicle fire on I-75NB on Alligator Alley (MM 91) is causing traffic delays. Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.

