State scholarship program allows transfer for bullied students

Published: July 1, 2018 6:54 AM EDT
Updated: July 1, 2018 7:23 AM EDT

A law took effect Sunday morning establishing a scholarship program for students who’re being bullied to transfer to another school.

The Hope Scholarship Program is funded by and allows students to attend another public school or a private school that’s compatible with the program, according to the Florida Senate.

Students from kindergarten to high school are eligible for the program.

People who make contributions when purchasing a vehicle can receive a tax credit reducing the sales tax, according to the Florida Senate. A buyer who makes a contribution can receive a matched tax credit.

The Florida Senate bill summary said the following incidents classified by the Department of Education qualify:

  • Battery
  • Harassment
  • Hazing
  • Bullying
  • Kidnapping
  • Physical attack
  • Robbery
  • Sexual offense
  • Harassment
  • Assault
  • Battery
  • Threat
  • Intimidation
  • Fighting at school

