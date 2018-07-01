State scholarship program allows transfer for bullied students
A law took effect Sunday morning establishing a scholarship program for students who’re being bullied to transfer to another school.
The Hope Scholarship Program is funded by and allows students to attend another public school or a private school that’s compatible with the program, according to the Florida Senate.
Students from kindergarten to high school are eligible for the program.
People who make contributions when purchasing a vehicle can receive a tax credit reducing the sales tax, according to the Florida Senate. A buyer who makes a contribution can receive a matched tax credit.
The Florida Senate bill summary said the following incidents classified by the Department of Education qualify:
- Battery
- Harassment
- Hazing
- Bullying
- Kidnapping
- Physical attack
- Robbery
- Sexual offense
- Assault
- Threat
- Intimidation
- Fighting at school
