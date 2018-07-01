Local organization collecting school supplies for kids in need

One local SWFL organization is helping to stock up on school supplies.

Nearly 34 percent of children in Lee County are raised by single parents who struggle to provide school supplies for their kids.

That’s why A Mom’s Helping Hand of Southwest Florida is collecting all kinds of supplies including backpacks, notebooks, binders and pencils.

Last year, the group was able to fill more than 300 backpacks for children in need. And this year, they want to distribute even more.

“Anything you would pick up for your own children for school, we ask that you pick up another one or two items to donate to the school supply drive,” said Kristen Peterson.

If you would like to donate school supplies, you can drop them off between now and July 21.

For more information on how to donate, visit their website here.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown