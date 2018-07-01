Law enforcement swarm several Fort Myers scenes

There was a heavy law enforcement presence Sunday morning at several scenes.

A search is underway for a suspect, and witnesses say shots were fired.

New York Drive is closed at Marsh Avenue, but has since opened.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper and K-9 unit are also assisting in the search.

The circumstances leading up to the disturbance were unclear.

Two additional scenes —on Ballard Road and Sumter Drive— are also under investigation, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. One person was taken in for questioning, and a scene on Ballard Road has since cleared.

It’s unclear if these scenes are related.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina