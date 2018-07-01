1 dead after rollover crash in North Naples

One person died Saturday night after a rollover crash off Pine Ridge Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 10:19 p.m. to the 6000 block of Livingston Woods Lane in reference to the wreck. There were four juvenile girls injured in the crash: three were taken to Physicians Regional Medical Center and one was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital.

One of the girls taken to Physicians Regional Medical Center succumbed to her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is an active investigation into the wreck, the sheriff’s office said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina