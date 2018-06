SWFL can help pets find forever homes at adoption event

Southwest Florida residents can add another member to the family Sunday at the Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County on 3519 Drance St.

There are DNA and microchipping is available, as well as discounts on adoptions.

Attendees can also get photos with pets.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina