National organization protesting immigration to hold rally in East Naples

An organization protesting the separation of families at the border will hold a rally Saturday morning at the Collier County Jail.

The main rally is in Washington, D.C., but others are being held nationwide.

The rally will take place at 10 a.m. at the Collier County Jail on 3347 Tamiami Trail East.

Visit the organization’s website for more information.