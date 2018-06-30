Fort Myers businesses feeling the strain from hotel site street closures

The construction site is expanding for a new hotel in downtown Fort Myers.

The construction has closed a usually busy block, and businesses are growing concerned of what the impact will be. Signs in the area tell people that the businesses on Bay Street are open, but those who work downtown say they’re already seeing a loss in revenue.

The street could be closed anywhere from 90 days to 120 days depending on potential delays.

And more importantly for nearby businesses, that means the adjacent parking lot that many visitors utilize will also be closed.

One SWFL woman says she’s fed up with city leaders over the uncertainty of the Luminary Hotel’s future.

“They gotta think about the servers that are down here because we make our living on tips and if we don’t have guests coming to the restaurant, how are we supposed to pay our bills? Let alone, how are the restaurant owners supposed to pay for their rents and stuff? So it’s just as hard on them as well,” said server Jaclyn Juull.

WINK News reported exclusively on Friday that Fort Myers city leaders knew about deed restrictions on the property in 2014. A lawsuit about the future of the property is pending.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown