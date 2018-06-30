Animal Rescue League holds ‘Summer Lovin’ event Saturday

Nearly 80 animals were given the chance to find a new family during the Animal Rescue League’s Summer Lovin’ event held on Saturday.

Aside from the dozens of dogs and cats, a few bunnies and even a pig were up for grabs.

The shelter says it is quickly reaching capacity and would like to see all of the animals adopted as soon as possible.

One staff member says watching the animals find a loving family melts his heart.

“It’s the best feeling you could have. I love to see a dog that’s been here a year or a year and a half, some as long as three years. And when they go home after three years, we get joy out of it,” said James with the Animal Rescue League.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown