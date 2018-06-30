Akeem Dorset, 2, Makylah Brown, 8, and Aaliyah Brown, 10 (Photos via FDLE)
NEW SMYRNA BEACH

AMBER Alert canceled for 3 missing Volusia County kids

Published: June 30, 2018 9:24 AM EDT
Updated: June 30, 2018 10:16 AM EDT

An AMBER Alert previously issued Saturday morning for three children was canceled, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert was canceled around 10:08 a.m.

Akeem Dorset, 2, Makylah Brown, 8, and Aaliyah Brown, 10, were last seen on the 800 block of Oleander Street in New Smyrna Beach, according to the FDLE.

Venita Porter-Carter, 65 (Photo via FDLE)

Akeem was last seen with three pony tails in his hair wearing a green shirt, green and white checkered shorts and a flip flops, according to the FDLE. Makylah had her shoulder length hair in a pony tail and was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt, purple shorts and flip flops. Aaliyah had her shoulder-length hair in a bun, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink and black shorts and flip flops.

The children were previously thought to be with Venita Porter-Carter, 65, in a 2010 white Suzuki Grand Vitara, with the Florida tag number “632RKB,” according to theFDLE.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media