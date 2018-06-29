‘You can smell it in the air’: Red tide & algae spread through SWFL

Waters around Southwest Florida are turning green, as green algae spreads across the region. However, most areas are still safe from another type of water quality problem: red tide.

On Friday, WINK News got a boat tour of certain areas affected by the red tide outbreak.

Captain Bob with Sea Tow says the worst concentrations of red tide are centered in and around northern coastal Lee and Charlotte Counties.

“I mean I really love my job, but seeing these dead fish every day really puts a damper on things,” the captain said.

Not only does red tide kill fish, turtles and manatees, but it also affects humans.

“You can smell it in the air. Your eyes start burning. But it’s just going to get worse and worse,” Captain Bob said.

To steer clear of red tide this weekend and heading into the Fourth of July, safe zones include Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach and areas of Naples.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Erica Brown