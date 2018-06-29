Mary Frances Burnell
NAPLES

Eastbound lanes of US 41 in Naples back open after water main break

Published: June 29, 2018 8:14 PM EDT
Updated: June 29, 2018 9:24 PM EDT

A water main break temporarily caused all eastbound lanes of US 41 to shut down in Naples Friday night, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The road is now back open.

The lanes were shut down between St. Andrews Boulevard and Broward Street.

Writer:Erica Brown
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media