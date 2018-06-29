Eastbound lanes of US 41 in Naples back open after water main break

A water main break temporarily caused all eastbound lanes of US 41 to shut down in Naples Friday night, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The road is now back open.

The lanes were shut down between St. Andrews Boulevard and Broward Street.

Traffic Advisory Update: All EB lanes of US 41 East are now open. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) June 30, 2018

Traffic Advisory: all EB lanes of U.S. 41 E. between St. Andrews Blvd & Broward St are shut down due to water main break. Seek alt route. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) June 29, 2018

Writer: Erica Brown