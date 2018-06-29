SWFL man accused of making bomb threat to elementary schools

Charlotte County detectives arrested a SWFL man on charges related to a bomb threat made to local elementary schools on Friday.

Officials were called to the Port Charlotte Golf Club after reports of a man behaving erratically. The caller said the man, identified as Michael Wayne Pearcy, 35, claimed his girlfriend had been kidnapped, and he appeared to be on drugs.

When questioned by authorities, Pearcy asked if they were there to talk to him about the bomb threat, which was made via a 911 call from the vicinity around the golf club.

Pearcy now faces charges including false report of planting a bomb and false reports of commission of crimes. He was additionally charged with possession of Methamphetamine (1.9 grams), possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handcuff key by convicted felon and failing to register (Convicted Felon).

Pearcy allegedly called in the bomb threat to distract law enforcement, as he believed he was under surveillance and wanted to leave his home.

He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held on no bond.

Writer: Erica Brown