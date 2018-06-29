Fort Myers

Plans for controversial roundabout along McGregor Blvd. put on hold

Published: June 29, 2018 5:34 PM EDT
Updated: June 29, 2018 6:20 PM EDT

A controversial roundabout project at McGregor Boulevard and Virginia Avenue was placed on hold until further notice.

The Historic Preservation Commission voted 3 to 2 against the proposal Thursday evening. Next, the proposal will be reviewed by Fort Myers council members.

The project aims to increase safety and improve traffic flow. It would include a single-lane roundabout at the intersection and would establish a pedestrian crossing at all four approaches.

Some residents argued the proposal would create more traffic concerns.

“I’m from New Jersey. We have roundabouts and they are a problem and a lot of those are being straightened out and re-designed,” Cape Coral resident Peri Pantazes said.

“I think it is very confusing for a lot of people,” Cape Coral resident Sharron Exharhos said.

WINK News asked the city if it had other plans for the intersection, but did not hear back.

