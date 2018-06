New red tide numbers to be released Friday

It’s ideal beach weather but the the federal government issued a health alert for parts of Southwest Florida due to algae.

The NOAA will provide a new forecast for red tide Friday afternoon with a breakdown of which beaches are most affected.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft