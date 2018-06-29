Naples Airbnb guests say neighbor threatened them with gun for being noisy

Three people visiting Southwest Florida say they had a weapon pulled on them outside their Airbnb Thursday night.

It happened in Naples Park, not far from Mercato. The victims told Collier County deputies it was all about a noise complaint.

Cherise Yuhasz says her brother didn’t wave a gun at people renting an Airbnb next door, but according to his arrest report, 47-year-old David Yuhasz did.

“I came over and they told me your neighbor had pulled out a pistol and told them if they weren’t quiet, they would make them be quiet and he has 13 more inside,” said the landlord of that Naples Park Airbnb. He did not want to be identified.

He also says he’s mortified. His guests, who were in town from Maryland for a wedding, had to call 911 after being there for only five minutes.

Deputies say Yuhasz told the guests he had more guns and ammunition if they didn’t quiet down.

But his sister says that’s not the case at all. Cherise says there’s no partying allowed in the area, and quiet hours begin at 10 p.m. All she wanted them to do was be quiet.

“A bunch of drunk kids from Maryland showed up and waved alcohol bottles and we went over there, told them by 10 it has to be quiet, cut it out,” she said.

Investigators later discovered the gun Yuhasz pointed at the guests was actually a BB gun made to look like a real handgun, even equipped with a laser sight.

The landlord says he lost a lot from the incident, saying he had to refund the guests all their money in addition to giving them extra cash to find a new place to stay.

He also plans on putting his house up for sale, adding that he “can’t deal with weapons.”

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown