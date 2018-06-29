A big problem: Business owners hurting from SWFL algae outbreaks

Tracking red tide and algae can change day by day. But as more water issues develop, some people are concerned for local tourism and business.

The water issues are especially hurting local business owners, as visitors and locals are turning away from normal summer activities to stay away from the water.

“Since the algae has moved in, not that many people want to go fishing, so then he loses money because no one wants to buy bait to go fishing,” said Fort Myers resident Kelly Baroni.

Algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee are already taking their toll, hurting shops like the Marinatown Bait Shop and Kayak Rental in Fort Myers.

“I haven’t seen it this far yet….but we know it’s coming,” said boat owner Ray Bixler.

Charter boat owners like Captain Bobby Birch are also afraid of the green gunk spilling into their marinas.

“Eventually it’s going to start hurting us after a while you know…it just travels so quick,” Birch said.

Birch says releases from Lake Okeechobee have been reeling in problems for fishermen in the area as well.

“The fishing, boy I tell you it’s been pushing here…even 20 miles here where (there’s) normally some good fishing and stuff,” he said.

And as algae pushes its way down the waterways, he says a solution needs to be proposed now.

“I just hope we can get going on this here a little bit because I think this is going to be a big problem later on,” Birch said.

A fix could soon be coming, however.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to do “pulse releases” from Lake O over the next two weeks, which could break up pockets of algae.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Erica Brown