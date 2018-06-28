Three years later: Sievers murder trial gets closer to trial

Thursday marked three years since Teresa Sievers was found bludgeoned to death with a hammer inside her Bonita Springs home.

Her husband, Mark Sievers, is accused of hiring Jimmy Rodgers to kill his wife on June 28, 2015.

Judge Bruce Kyle said in court on Thursday he wants the trial to start in December. He also ordered the state to turn over medical records of Dr. Sievers’ patients found in the home.

“This is a unique situation because most doctors don’t keep medical records of their clients in their house,” Kyle said.

The judge decided there could be relevant information in the files, including a confession.

