Questions to ask before booking an Airbnb

Airbnb properties can be an affordable alternative to hotels for families on vacation — but a new study shows there are questions that should be asked about the property.

Researchers at John Hopkins University found that many vacation rental properties are lacking in safety features, according to Consumer Reports. Data was analyzed from more than 120,000 Airbnb listings in 16 U.S. cities.

Consumer Reports recommends asking prospective hosts the following questions:

1. Does the Property Have Working Smoke and CO Detectors?

And how recently has the host tested the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors? There should be smoke detectors in each bedroom and at least one on each floor, mounted on the ceiling or high on the wall. There should also be one carbon monoxide detector per floor of the home.

2. Is There a Working Fire Extinguisher in the Property?

And where is the fire extinguisher located? Next, ask which brand it is. In November Kidde recalled more than 40 million fire extinguishers sold under multiple brand names. It’s worth mentioning, to be sure the host is aware of this expansive recall. (And in case you don’t know the technique, here’s CR’s guide to the right way to use a fire extinguisher.)

3. Does the Property Have an Emergency Safety Card?

Airbnb gives hosts the option to fill out a digital emergency safety card with important information about where to go and whom to call in the event of an accident or emergency. The card should appear in the listing, but Airbnb also suggests that hosts print them to display in their properties. HomeAway and its subsidiary, VRBO, make similar suggestions about providing guests with emergency contact numbers and information.

4. Is There a First-Aid Kit in the Property?

Ask your host whether he or she keeps a well-stocked first-aid kit and where it’s located. If the host doesn’t maintain one, pack your own travel first-aid kit. It also doesn’t hurt to take copies of your prescriptions in case you need to get a refill. For more on what to pack, check out our guide to travel medical kits.

5. Does the Property Meet Local Safety Regulations?

Do a quick search online to see whether your travel destination has local or regional safety regulations for rental properties. For example, New Orleans mandates that these properties must have short-term-rental licenses. One of the license requirements is that owners post a floor plan of the property, noting escape routes and fire exits, as well as emergency contact information.

Information from Consumer Reports was used in this report.

